In terms of surprises in the NBA summer league, LSU’s most recent group of prospects have stolen the show.
Tari Eason immediately grabbed the league’s attention in Houston, taking control of the reigns while third-overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. struggled to get it together in their first two games. But Eason wasn’t the only former Tiger that exceeded expectations.
Darius Days, who went undrafted in this year’s draft, was initially picked up by the Spurs to play in the summer league. He would have at the most five games to prove himself, and that would come from the bench.
With the pressure on, he got to work immediately.
In his first game, Days put up 11 points and seven rebounds on a stellar 71.4% from the field in just 18 minutes of play. And if his first game didn't have him on the league's radar, his second game would.
Against the Warriors, Days would have his best summer league performance, earning 17 points, 12 rebounds (four offensive, eight defensive) and two steals while shooting 50% from the field and making all five of his free throws. He led his team in both scoring and rebounding, gaining himself more playing time and thereby, more chances to prove himself.
Through three games with the Spurs, he averaged 13.7 points and 10 rebounds on 55.6% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three on 21.8 minutes per game. If you convert those numbers to the summer league starter’s average playing time (about 28 minutes), that gives you 17.6 points and 13 rebounds.
He had done more than enough to earn himself a roster spot in the NBA, and he would do exactly that on Saturday. The Miami Heat saw their opportunity and took it, signing him to a two-way contract.
A two-way contract means that Days will play most of the season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s G-League affiliate, giving himself a greater chance to develop before being placed on the active roster. Players like Duncan Robinson, Lu Dort, Monte Morris and others have all started off on two-way contracts and while it’s not as good as receiving a rookie deal in terms of salary and exposure, it’s an incredible opportunity, especially for undrafted prospects.
Days and Eason have both done an incredible job for the respective summer league squads, illustrating just how talented last season’s LSU basketball team was. Each player has one more summer league game, with the Rockets playing the Kings at 8 p.m. CT and the Heat playing the Clippers at 10.