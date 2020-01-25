It was just 12 days ago that LSU defeated Clemson to claim its first national title in football in just over a decade. The whole state of Louisiana was shutdown in celebration of the Tigers victory. For most of the players and staff, this is a period of celebration and to take in what they have accomplished, except for one member of the team.
As they say, as one door closes, another one opens. In this case, as one season comes to a close, another one begins. For freshman Maurice Hampton, he has taken a complete 180 in a matter of hours. There was no time off taken between the two sports for the freshman outfielder and defensive back. No matter the sport, Hampton has shown nothing but dedication to each of the two sports and it is why coach Paul Mainieri praised him so much.
"My understanding is he interacted with the baseball players frequently on campus," Mainieri said. "It's really refreshing to me to see a youngster that is that committed and dedicated and loves the game that much."
For the dual-sport athlete Hampton, it was never a question of is it going to be baseball or is it going to be football. Hampton had his mind set that for the get-go that he was going to play both at the collegiate level.
“LSU was always a dream school of mine,” Hampton emphasized. “For me, I made it known that for whatever school decided to recruit me that I am a two-way deal, and LSU is the perfect school for that.”
Although it seems to have a fairy tale start, the path to LSU was not always certain. Coming out of high school, the Memphis, Tennessee native was tempted to forgo his collegiate career, including football as a whole, and start his journey to the major leagues with an outstanding offer of 1.8 million dollars.
“Mo (Hampton) loves baseball. He turned down a large signing bonus to come to LSU. He was constantly coming over in the fall to hit in the cages on his own time,” said Mainieri.
As the wear-and-tear of football season took its toll, the highly talented defensive back started seeing the playing field a lot more often which limited the time that he was available for baseball.
“I always got in the cages on Sunday’s,” Hampton said. “During football season, I’m focusing on football and the same goes for baseball. It’s just how it has to be, but I make up for the time when I can.”
Although both are sports, football and baseball both provide the two-way athlete with different life experiences.
“Failure, I mean you fail a lot over here with baseball and I feel like that keeps me motivated to keep working hard and doing it over and over again," Hampton said.
As the season is quickly approaching, Hampton looks to take advantage of the time in front of him before the season starts in hope to solidify his spot in this young but talented Tigers team.
“I definitely have a lot of ground to make up for,” Hampton said. “I’m going to do what it takes to be out there on opening day.”