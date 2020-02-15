It seems like this has already become a familiar refrain, but Mondo Duplantis has broken another prestigious record, with one alteration from the norm: this time, he is breaking his own marks. Duplantis’s 6.18 meter pole vault reset the world record this morning at the Muller Grand Prix in Glasgow, UK, topping his 6.17 meter mark he set last weekend.
“I felt good, I felt good jumping,” Duplantis said post meet to reporters. “It’s a really nice place to jump, the track was really fast, I felt really good on the runway. Crowd was giving me really good energy, and when that’s the case, it makes it a lot easier to jump.”
The twenty-year-old phenom has become a worldwide sensation since his decision to start competing professionally. The track and field community around Europe has been showing Duplantis an outpouring of love, especially today in Glasgow.
“It was a fantastic time,” Duplantis said with a smile. “I’ll remember this place forever.”
Duplantis was also quick to give the credit to his family, specifically his mother, Helena.
“I wouldn’t be in the situation I’m in without my mother,” Duplantis iterated. “It’s been a great time for us, not only as my mother as my coach, but just as my mother, just kinda mother-son bonding time.”
Helena Duplantis competed for the Swedish track team as a heptathlete in the 1980s, as well as playing indoor volleyball, and has behind her son in all aspects since the beginnings, from coaching tips to just being the best mom she can be.
“It started as a little dream that me and her had, and we’ve been doing this for so long now, it’s still hard to process everything that’s happening right now,” Mondo said fondly of the journey he and his mother have gone on so far.
Duplantis cleared attempts of 5.50, 5.75 and 5.84 meters consecutively and then showed no issue with clearing a 6.00 meter attempt. He decided to bump his attempt up to 6.18 meters and jumped over the bar with ease, grace and room to spare. His legend just keeps sprouting to new heights.
But as he continues his ascent chasing wins and records, he has never forgotten where the roots of his success are dug in strong: his family. Call it a Louisiana thing.