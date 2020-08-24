Despite consistently having elite talent at the skill positions of wide receiver and running back, LSU has not been able to field quarterbacks of the same caliber over the last decade. Until last season, that is.
Joe Burrow stepped into the offense and took it to unimaginable heights. He put together arguably the greatest individual season in NCAA history.
Burrow threw for 5,671 passing yards, which tied him with former Houston quarterback Case Keenum for 3rd all-time. He also had 60 touchdown passes, a single-season FBS record.
Burrow also won the 2019 Heisman by record margin, becoming the first Tiger since Billy Cannon in 1959 to win the award. However, the trophy is not out of the question for senior QB Myles Brennan.
Brennan currently has the 3rd-best odds to take home the Heisman, tied at 14/1 with Miami QB D’Eriq King. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler has the next best odds at 9/1 while Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite at 2/1.
Burrow appeared on the Big Podcast with Shaq back in April and was asked to share his thoughts on Brennan. Brennan was met with praise, as Burrow had high expectations for his understudy.
“He can really spin it,” Burrow said. “He’s going to be a really good player. He’s a smart dude, can spin it. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”
Brennan is hailed as a legend in Mississippi, as he owns every high school passing record in the state. He said LSU’s spread offense is extremely similar to the one he ran at St. Stanislaus.
“I feel really comfortable with the whole playbook and reminds me so much of what I did in high school in terms of RPO’s and having that run-pass option and throwing the ball down field,” Brennan said in an interview Wednesday. “To just really put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them go make plays is the biggest thing.”
Those playmakers include 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, junior Terrace Marshall Jr., senior Racy McMath and freshman Arik Gilbert. Gilbert was the highest-ranked tight end in 247Sports history and has already had a strong showing in camp.
“I don’t think he’s missed a single pass since we started camp,” Brennan said. “He’s an outstanding athlete and we are very, very, very grateful to have him on the roster.”
Senior safety JaCoby Stevens said Brennan has shown confidence running the offense since the start of camp.
“Myles knows his checks, he knows where he can throw his check-down, he’s good at reading defenses, and he has a strong arm,” Stevens said. “Myles always had a strong arm, and that’s one thing that’s really difficult about covering all the guys is that he makes you cover the entire field.”
Despite not getting the starting job for three years, Brennan said he has always wanted to be LSU’s quarterback. Instead of transferring with hopes of receiving more playing time, Brennan was willing to stay patient to take the reins of the Tigers’ offense.
“I came here for a reason,” Brennan said on LSU Athletics’ Hey Fightin’ Podcast. “I stayed true to my word. I understand why people do transfer. I’m not against it, but I knew being here would be best for me.”
Brennan said he has the utmost respect for Burrow and what he did for the program, but tries not to compare himself to him. Right now, he is focused on the team’s future and ultimately proving himself.
“It’s my time,” Brennan said. “I fully understand that, and I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”