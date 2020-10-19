Myles Brennan will be “questionable” in the Tigers’ game against South Carolina this Saturday as he is dealing with a “significant injury to his lower body,” Ed Orgeron told the media on Monday during his weekly press conference.
After it was announced that LSU’s game against Florida would be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Florida program, Orgeron was hopeful that Brennan would be able to recover, but that was not the case.
“I thought having the week off would help Myles [Brennan], but it hasn't,” Orgeron said.
It is still unknown who will be replacing Brennan, but it will be a true freshmen.
T.J. Finley and Max Johnson will both compete for the starting role, and they have both shown positive signs in practice over the last few weeks. Orgeron expects to inform the two on who will be designated the starter by the end of practice on Thursday.
“We're going to practice both of them this week and we're going to tell whoever has the best week is going to start,” Oregon emphasized.
He also did not shy away from the idea that both Finley and Johnson could see playing time, regardless of who is named the starter for Saturday.
Both Finley and Johnson bring a different element to the offense, so it could very-much likely depend on what South Carolina is showing on defense.
Finley, who has lost a significant amount of weight, has improved with his mobility, allowing him to be more of a running threat. But, Johnson still holds a little advantage in that category, while Finley has the bigger arm of the two.