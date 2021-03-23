On Monday, NCAA gymnastics announced the 2021 gymnastics championships bracket. No. 3 LSU earned the top seed in the Salt Lake City Regional. The Tigers will compete in session two of the second round April 2-3 in the Maverik Center at the University of Utah.
“It has been a great year for us so far and we go into [the] postseason as a top-four team,” said Head Coach Jay Clark. "Any time you can be a one seed is a great thing from a perception and confidence standpoint. We are excited to continue training and compete for a spot at NCAA Championships.”
LSU’s first opponents will consist of Kentucky, Utah State, and the winner of the first round between Temple and Arizona. In their last battle on Feb. 26, LSU lost to Kentucky 196.800-197.100.
The Tigers will begin the meet on beam. They will start on vault in the regional final if they finish first. If they finish second, they will start on floor.
The top two teams from each Round 2 session will proceed to the Regional Final at 8 p.m. on April 3. Those top two teams from the final will advance to the 2021 NCAA Championships April 16-17 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We are really thankful to the SEC for the phenomenal job they have done to get us to this point given the circumstances surrounding this season,” Clark mentioned. “They have been proactive and we would not be here without their leadership.
If LSU advances to the Regional Finals, they will possibly face top teams such as Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The meet will occur at 8 p.m. CT on April 2. Session one will be at 2 p.m. and feature Utah, Arizona State, Iowa and Ohio State. Both sessions will be streamed on ESPN3.com for fans at home.