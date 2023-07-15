Former LSU men’s tennis star Neal Skupski claimed his first Grand Slam men’s doubles title in Wimbledon today.

Skupski and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4.

Skupski had previously won the mixed doubles trophy with Desirae Krawczyk in 2021 and 2022, but this marks his first men’s doubles win. Skupski became the first player to win three straight Wimbledon titles since Dorothy Round in 1937.

He is the first player to win the mixed and men's doubles at Wimbledon since 1926, a record that stood for 97 years.

Skupski, born in Liverpool, England, came to LSU in 2008 and immediately dominated the collegiate tennis scene. He was the first LSU freshman to be named an All-American. He would go on to win many more accolades at LSU including the 2011 Louisiana Player of the Year.

He is one of the top ranked men's doubles players in the world.