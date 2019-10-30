Bleacher Report released an updated, post-NFL trade deadline mock draft on Oct. 30.
The mock draft contained a total of four LSU players going in the first round. This was second most by any school, behind Alabama with seven.
The group of LSU players was lead by quarterback and Heisman Trophy front runner, Joe Burrow.
Burrow is predicted to be selected by the Miami Dolphins as the second overall pick behind Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is projected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Bleacher Report mock draft.
Depending on the severity of Tagovailoa's injury and the future production from both quarterbacks towards the end of the college football season, this projection is subject to change.
Bleacher Report also has LSU safety Grant Delpit going at the number nine overall pick in the first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Delpit's efficient tackling and man coverage can provide the Buccaneers with help on the back end of their already stout run defense.
The next LSU player comes in at the number 20 pick, and that is Kristian Fulton to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The former Rummel Raider made his name known last season for the Tigers as he was a preseason All-American coming into the 2019 college football season.
Fulton has been compared to former LSU cornerback and current pro-bowler Tre'Davious White because of his tough play style.
The next LSU player rounding out the first round is edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
After suffering a torn ACL in LSU's season opener in 2018, his draft stock had fallen to the late first round.
Projecting to go pick 26 to the Indianapolis Colts, Chaisson could provide some much needed help to a depleted Colts defensive line.
Chaisson's athleticism and intensity could help push an already solid Colts defense to new heights.
Bleacher Report releases new NFL mock drafts every 3 or 4 weeks, given there are no major injuries, retirements, or coaching changes.