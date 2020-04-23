Just when you started to think that there was no way that LSU could cap off their National Championship winning season any better, they continued to do what they did all season: prove people wrong.
Although the night was centered around Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow as he was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, it so happened he would set the tone for his teammates to follow.
In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU continued to break records and build their resume as to why they are the best college football team to ever take the field. The Tigers set a school record five first-round draft picks, the most in school history. In addition to that, LSU became the first program to have a quarterback, wide receiver and a running back drafted in the first round in the NFL Common Draft Era.
Aside from Burrow, many Tigers did not get their name called as early as many had anticipated, but LSU finally got things rolling in the mid-to-late first round.
K’Lavon Chaisson was the second Tiger taken off the board with the No. 20 overall pick by the Jaguars. Chaisson joins former Tigers Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark in Jacksonville.
Following Chaisson, the ball started rolling in the favor of LSU. Justin Jefferson will continue to sport the purple and gold as he was selected No. 22 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson will fit in well with the offense in Minnesota. His versatility and work ethic will pay dividends to the Vikings.
Patrick Queen was the next Tiger to hear his name called. Queen was selected No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. With this selection, it ends the 24-year drought of the Ravens not drafting an LSU player.
Last but not least, the shock of the night: Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He put the icing on the cake for the Tigers. With the final pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire. Edwards-Helaire was the first running back off the board. Edwards-Helaire’s versatility is what set him apart from his counterparts. He is a perfect for the offense that is run in Kansas City under Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes alongside Edwards-Helaire will be a dangerous duo for years to come.