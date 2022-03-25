Former LSU linebacker and NFL prospect Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery after an MRI at the NFL Combine revealed a herniated disk, putting him at risk to miss his entire rookie season, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
According to Pelissero’s report, an MRI revealed Clark’s herniated disk earlier this month. Despite potentially missing an entire season, Clark is expected to make a full recovery.
Clark, who produced 5.5 sacks and 136 total tackles during the 2021 season, projected as a top-100 draft pick due to his speed and potential. With his season on the line, his draft stock could plummet.
However, what helped him raise his stock in the first place began with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. After that, he posted good numbers at the NFL Combine with a 4.57 40-yard dash, a 36.5 vertical and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.
What is next for Clark? As mentioned previously, he got projected as high as the second round of the NFL Draft, but a season long injury hurts his stock. What teams has the depth to select a player who needs a year before he sees the field?
Depending on how much NFL teams like him, he may not fall too far. In the past, prospects like Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons got selected in the first round despite an ACL tear during his offseason training. In a similar vein, Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo tore his Achilles tendon during his Pro Day this offseason and still expects a first round selection.
In short, this injury does not act as a death knell to Clark’s draft stock. However, he now projects as a much riskier pick and may be a good Day 3 value for a team willing to take him. Ultimately, he may lose some money, but his projections to make a full recovery remain a good sign for his future