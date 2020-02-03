Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu has joined a long list of Tigers to win a Super Bowl following their careers in Baton Rouge.
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV Sunday night, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Three other former Tigers — Mo Claiborne, Darrel Williams and Spencer Ware — were also apart of the Super Bowl winning Chiefs. The four, along with the 49ers' Kwon Alexander continued LSU's 19-year Super Bowl appearance streak.
In the Super Bowl, Mathieu totaled six tackles, including four solo tackles.
Mathieu, one of LSU's most famous No. 7s and a New Orleans native, played in 26 games with 14 starts for the Tigers from 2010-11 before being dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.
As a sophomore, Mathieu was the National Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous first-team All-American and a Bednarik Award winner. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011.
During his short time in Baton Rouge, Mathieu totaled 14 turnovers — eight fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two forced fumbles. He added four touchdowns, two on punt returns and two on returned fumbles. He also owns the school record of 11 forced fumbles.
He also recorded 133 tackles with 16 tackles for loss along with 27 punt returns for 421 yards.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reported the Mathieu's leadership was a big reason for the Chiefs' last game surge to secure a victory.
“I feel like we were getting out of character, and I had to let our guys know: This is our moment, this is our opportunity,” Mathieu said after the game to the NFL Network. “This is why they got this defense together.”
“Those guys love me,” Mathieu told The Advocate. “They treat me well and they listen to me. I think, as a leader, that’s all you can ask for.”