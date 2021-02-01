The season that most did not expect to get past the end of September has one final game to play.
LSU will be the most represented college in Sunday's Super Bowl, as six former Tigers have the chance to suit up when the Chiefs and Buccaneers take the field Sunday, Feb. 7. All have had a significant impact on their teams’ performance this playoff, and this will be a breakdown of those significant moments from the Wildcard round through Championship weekend.
Leonard Fournette – RB (TB)
The most noteworthy performance this postseason falls on the newly dubbed “Playoff Lenny.” Fournette was a late add to the Buccaneers roster as the Jacksonville Jaguars cut him prior to the start of the regular season. During the 2020 season, Fournette had career-lows in rushing attempts and total yards from scrimmage, falling below the numbers set during the 2018 season when Fournette played in eight games.
With Ronald Jones II accompanying Fournette in the backfield, and plenty of receiving weapons for both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians to play with, the numbers make sense for the fourth-year running back.
During the regular season, Tampa Bay averaged 23.06 rushing attempts per game, and Fournette averaged 10.23 total touches per game. The Buccaneers this postseason have averaged 29.33 rushing attempts per games, and Fournette has doubled his touches, averaging 20.66 per game.
Jones II missed the Wildcard game after suffering a quad injury during warmups which presented an opportunity for Fournette. This, with the addition of facing the 14th best rushing defense, per ESPN Stats, allowed for Fournette to dominate on the ground for the game. Fournette had 19 rushes for 93 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 39 yards against Washington, and proved that given the opportunity, his physical play was still able to take control late in games.
This was followed up with another physical performance in the Divisional round against the Saints. Fournette racked up 63 yards on 17 rushing attempts, and five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
The touchdown streak continued against the Packers in the NFC Championship game as Fournette rushed 12 times for 55 yards and the touchdown, with five receptions for 19 yards, but the game was won through the air as the Bucs rushing attack only had 76 total yards in the games.
The Chiefs have the 21st best rushing defense in the league, but this cannot be exploited often due to teams relying on their passing offense to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes who averaged 316 yards passing per game and the number one offense during the regular season. The Bucs are 2nd in average passing yards per games, so Fournette will likely see his usage in the passing game as they try to work him the ball.
Devin White – ILB (TB)
White has impacted the game the most when it comes to takeaways in the playoffs, recording three total for the Bucs.
White was on the COVID-19 list for the Wildcard game against Washington, but was able to return against New Orleans and was crucial in that win. 11 total tackles, one pass defended, one fumble recovery and one interception for White. The team had a total of four takeaways against the Saints, three resulting in touchdowns on the ensuing drive and one to close out the game. The Bucs beat the Saints 30-20, riding the dominant defensive performance by White and the rest of the squad.
Against the Packers in the NFC Championship, White had 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery placed the Buccaneers offense on Green Bay’s eight-yard line, and the next play Cameron Brate caught a touchdown pass to give Tampa a 28-10 lead early in the third quarter.
The defense is what kept the Buccaneers in the game as Brady threw three interceptions in the second half. The Packers were able to get possession, down by eight with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Packers drove the field and had first-and-goal from the eight-yard line with 2:22 left in the game. After three incomplete passes by Rodgers, the Packers made the questionable decision to kick a field goal instead of going for the touchdown that late in the game. The Packers never got the ball back, as Brady and the Buccaneers were able to move the ball effectively in the final moments and closeout the game.
What was the most impressive for the Buccaneers defense was the ability to generate pressure on Rodgers, racking up five sacks. This coming after not recording any the week prior. The Chiefs will now be using backup tackles for both positions on their line as starting left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game. If White and the rest of the defensive coverage can sustain long enough for the defensive line to do their job, this could be another big sack and turnover game for the Buccaneers.
Kevin Minter – ILB (TB)
The final LSU Buccaneer is Kevin Minter. His most notable performance came against Washington in the Wildcard game. Minter filled in for White who was on the COVID-19 list and played 66 defensive snaps that game. Minter had three total tackles and one pass defended in his only action this postseason as he was placed on the COVID-19 list himself after the Wildcard game, and did not record any snaps in the NFC Championship. Minter is used on special teams, seeing majority of his snaps in that role.
Tyrann Mathieu – S (KC)
After being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs had to win twice for a trip back to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs were able to hold off the Browns in the Divisional round after Mahomes had to leave the game with a concussion. Mathieu had seven total tackles, a pass defended and an interception in the game. The defense for the Chiefs kept Baker Mayfield to 204 yards passing for the game, and all things considered giving up only 112 yards rushing to the top rushing duo of Chubb and Hunt was impressive for a team that struggled against the run during the regular season.
During the AFC Championship, Mathieu had six total tackles and a QB hit. The defense had one interception of Josh Allen during the game, but the four sacks helped limit drives for the Bills as they fell short, 38-24. None of the Bills receivers passed 100-yards in this game as Mathieu and the rest of the Chiefs secondary were able to prevent big plays from happening and touchdowns scored.
The matchup that seems to be the most interesting on paper is the Buccaneers offense against the Chiefs defense. During their week 12 matchup, the Chiefs defense gave up 345 total yards receiving, which included two touchdowns in the fourth quarter that made it a three-point game. Mathieu had five total tackles in this game, a pass defended and an interception as the Chiefs held on winning, 27-24.
Given Brady’s ability to put together late fourth quarter drives, along with this being his tenth trip to the Super Bowl, if the Chiefs find themselves in this position, they will need to rely on their all-pro safety’s instincts to come up with a game pivoting interception. Brady threw three interceptions in the NFC Championship game so opportunities could present themselves.
Darrel Williams – RB (KC)
Williams offensive production story is similar to that of Fournette’s this season. Being apart of a crowded backfield with Le’Veon Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, touches had been limited for Williams in the regular season averaging 3.56 total touches per game.
With Edwards-Helaire inactive recovering from an ankle sprain and Bell not being fully healed from a knee issue from the Browns game, Williams stepped in and delivered for the Chiefs. He rushed 13 times for 78 yards and had four receptions for 16 yards proving how deep of a bench the Chiefs have at running back.
In the AFC Championship game, Williams’ 13 rushing attempts led the team and averaged four yards per carry for a total of 52 yards. He did score a rushing touchdown against the Bills and had a reception for nine yards.
His playoff performance against the Browns surpassed anything that he did during the regular season, and the AFC Championship game was his third best game this season in terms of total yards.
The main question the Chiefs face is how healthy their running backs group will be come Feb. 7th. If Williams is called upon to lead the group, he is more than capable to fill in for the biggest game of the season.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB (KC)
The final Tiger to be featured in the Super Bowl is still recovering from an ankle injury that almost ended his rookie season. Edwards-Helaire suffered this injury back in Week 15 of the regular season and had to be assisted off the field, putting no pressure on his left leg.
Being five weeks removed from the injury, Edwards-Helaire returned for the AFC Championship. He was used minimally during the game, rushing only six times for seven yards and one reception for zero yards, but Edwards-Helaire did find the end zone in his limited role.
With another week off prior to the Super Bowl, Edwards-Helaire should be closer to full-go for the game and an expanded role in the offense. His dual-threat ability will be needed in the game as the Chiefs offensive line is dealing with injuries of their own. Having a weapon like Edwards-Helaire back in the offense will be interesting to see how Andy Reid can work him into the game plan and get him the ball in space.
Being the most represented school in this year's Super Bowl speaks to the football culture of this program and the stardom some of these athletes can reach. Expect to hear the names of these players often throughout the broadcast as NFLSU is truly represented Feb. 7, in Tampa, Fla.