It was a rough week overall for NFLSU, and you have to look past the box score to see that. This has been a tumultuous year for injuries across the league, and former players from LSU are privy to that. Notable names out this past weekend included Kristian Fulton-CB (TEN) and Ethan Pocic-C (SEA), but the biggest injury sustained was to Andrew Whitworth-LT (LAR).
Whitworth, in his 15th year in the league, tore his MCL and damaged his PCL in his left knee during the first half of the Rams-Seahawks game Sunday afternoon. The injury is likely to keep Whitworth sidelined for 6-8 weeks, if rehab progresses positively as the ACL was not damaged during the play. There is optimism around this as Whitworth could return to the team for a playoff push in January.
As it stands now, the Rams are in a three-way record tie with the Cardinals and Seahawks, second in the NFC West, and 6th in NFC playoff seeding. Greg Bishop, for Sports Illustrated, has been checking in with Whitworth every Monday this season and will continue the coverage during his recovery. The piece published this week goes into details of Whitworth’s thoughts about the injury and moving ahead with rehab and potentially his career.
SI Daily Cover: On Monday mornings throughout this season, Andrew Whitworth checked in with @GregBishopSI to share stories and talk training philosophy and longevity.After a gruesome injury suffered Sunday, he looked at his football future one more time: https://t.co/CA0cpw71eV pic.twitter.com/Ol5DYSqkuk— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2020
Patrick Peterson-CB (AZ)
Peterson’s box score stands as two tackles (Tot), two passes defended (PD), and one interception (INT). Looking past this, though Peterson had two potential interceptions that were dropped that could have put the game away early for the Cardinals. Peterson and the rest of the Cardinals secondary had a tough task trying to limit Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and John Brown giving up 274 receiving yards to Josh Allen’s top-three receiving threats. During the final drive for the Bills, Diggs beat Peterson on a corner route with :34 seconds left in the game. This late score given up by Peterson would have sealed the game for the Bills had the Arizona offense not scored :32 seconds later on a 43 yard-Hail Mary caught by DeAndre Hopkins.
Tre’Davious White-CB (BUF)
Speaking about that Hail Mary, White and two additional Bills Defenders were on the receiving end of that “Mossing” by Hopkins. The Jordan logo was on full display as Hopkins went up for the ball. Expect to see that in a commercial soon.
Jordan brand value from DeAndre Hopkins glove (so far) — on TV, online news and social is $2,234,852, according to @ApexMarketing. pic.twitter.com/zYR1mSXcmY— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2020
Outside of the one receiving touchdown White and the Bills secondary gave up all game, they were able to keep the Arizona receivers quiet outside of Hopkins who had seven catches for 127 yards and the one score. The Arizona rushing attack did the damage racking up 217 yards on the ground, and collectively 462 total yards of offensive keeping Arizona’s Kyler Murray in MVP consideration. Look forward to Thursday Night Football this week as Arizona heads to Seattle. A one-game lead in the most contested division is on the line, and Seattle’s defense needs to turn things around if they want to have a shot at the playoffs.
Jamal Adams-S (SEA)
Adams missed four games earlier this season after suffering a groin strain during week three. Since returning to the field, he has been everywhere for the Seahawks. Adams racked up another two sacks, seven Tot and a forced fumble against the Rams. Adams however did sustain a shoulder injury during the first drive, and was seen heading through the tunnel with medical staff to be looked at. He returned shortly thereafter, but the shoulder did seem to bother him throughout the rest of the game. Adams is likely to play Thursday, and expect to see him all over the field as the Seahawks enjoy blitzing. Adams, who currently has 5.5 sacks this season, will likely match and exceed his career season high of 6.5 if the frequency he is sent on blitzes continues.
Joe Burrow-QB (CIN)
The Steelers rank first in sacks, second in turnovers and sixth in yards allowed this season, heading into Pittsburgh was not an easy task. Burrow was hit nine times and sacked four times during the game Sunday as the Steelers showed why they are still undefeated this season. Burrow’s lone touchdown was to Tee Higgins early in the second quarter, but the offense was only able to put up 10 points against a stout Steelers defense. The Bengals travel to Washington this weekend and although their record does not show it (2-7), Washington is fifth in sacks and first in passing yards allowed and will be another tough matchup for the Bengals.
Justin Jefferson-WR (MIN)
Eight catches for 135 yards, need I say more. The most productive member of the NFLSU was on full display Monday Night as the Vikings pulled out a victory against the Bears. Jefferson was putting defenders on skates the entire night.
Justin Jefferson shook his defender 👀(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/9F6VFxqgfI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2020
Jefferson's biggest catch of the night put his speed on full display as he was able to take a 17-yard pass by Kirk Cousins another 37-yards down the field through multiple Bears DBs and flip field position all in the blink of an eye.
JUSTIN JEFFERSONNo DBs are safe... pic.twitter.com/NKVm67DeRn— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2020
Griddies hit this game, zero. Hopefully there will be an opportunity Sunday afternoon as the Vikings take on the Cowboys, a defense who has given up the most points so far this season.
Week 11 will showcase some big division rivalries this upcoming weekend such as AZ-SEA, ATL-NO, and KC-LV, but will also include some important playoff implication games like TEN-BAL, GB-IND, and LAR-TB. Hopefully NFLSU can bounce back from this week, and don’t forget to set your fantasy lineups.