The LSU Women’s basketball team traveled to take on the Little Rock Trojans for the Tigers first road game of the season on Wednesday.

The Tigers grabbed the lead early and never let up as they went on to beat the Trojans 65-50, giving coach Nikki Fargas her 150th career win at LSU.

Fargas is currently the second winningest coach in LSU history, behind the legendary coach, Sue Gunter. Gunter had a remarkable 442 wins and a Final Four appearance over 22 seasons of leading the Lady Tigers.

Against the Trojans, junior guard Khayla Pointer led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points. This was the second straight game Pointer finished with 22 points after doing so against No. 12 Florida State on Nov. 9.

Point went 5-for-5 from the free throw line and also had six assists and three rebounds.

"She's done a nice job of being that aggressive ball handler," Fargas said. "She puts a lot of pressure on teams at the rim with her dribble drive. She's so elusive and just knows how to make big plays at the right time.

"She's also showing she can pull up and shoot the pullup jumper. She has expanded her game and we are so glad that she's taking on this scoring role as a point guard."

Junior center Faustine Aifuwa also finished the game in double digits with 12 points. Aifuwa led the Tigers in rebounds with seven, and LSU outrebounded the Trojans 30-26. LSU also forced 19 Little Rock turnovers and had 26 points off of those turnovers to Little Rock's 11 of Tiger turnovers.

The Lady Tigers are now 2-1 on the season and are continuing to play on the road as they head to New Orleans, La to compete against the Tulane Greenwave. The Tigers and Greenwave will face off in Fogelman Area on Sunday at 4pm.