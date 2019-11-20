The LSU Women’s Basketball team looks to extend their winning streak against Southeastern on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers have won two straight games and will look to make it three as they host the Lady Lions in the PMAC at 6:30 p.m.
LSU has sustained the winning streak with great transition offense that started on the defensive side of the ball. Coach Nikki Fargas believes aggressive defense has and will lead to successful offense and scoring for the Tigers no matter who the opponent is.
“We are able to get early offense through our defense,” Fargas said. “We are switching up our defensive schemes and playing more man-to-man and that is allowing us to throw the opponents’ cadence off.”
Fargas also credited the success to the play of her three leaders: senior forward Ayana Mitchell, senior guard Khayla Pointer, and junior center Faustine Aifuwa, but added she is also very impressed with the play of the supporting cast on the team.
Fargas specifically named junior guards Karli Seay and Jailin Cherry, and senior guard Mercedes Brooks for their exceptional play in recent games.
“Karli and Jailin did a really nice job on the defensive side of the ball for us,” Fargas said. “Mercedes Brooks has also done a nice job of coming off the bench and giving us a punch.”
Another aspect of the team Fargas said would be crucial the being successful was the three-point shooting, and the team’s number for three pointers was rising.
“We have encouraged all of our three-point shooters to take more shots,” Fargas said. “It is just a matter of knocking them down in the game. We just have to make sure we are intentional and look for our spot up three-point shooters.”
LSU is coming off back-to-back wins on the road over the University of Little Rock and in-state opponent Tulane. Fargas specifically expressed how happy she was with the team’s play in the second half of the Tulane game on Sunday. She also added that it will be nice for the team to play at home as they host Southeastern and Rutgers this week.
“We are glad to be home for a couple of games, and we hope to be able to take what we did in the second half of the Tulane game and build on it,” said Fargas. “We want to have the same type of defensive tenacity and offensive execution we had against Tulane in these next two games.
"We want to play to win and win the right way."