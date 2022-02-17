LSU announced that nine players received invites to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and this gives plenty of players opportunities to shoot up draft boards.

The NFL Combine invited linebacker Damone Clark, running back Ty Davis-Price, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., defensive back Cordale Flott, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York.

While all those names have something to gain from participating in the combine, the higher-ranked prospects could be massively affected by heading there.

Stingley comes to mind as a player whose Combine results may affect their outcome. Touted as a top draft pick since his 2019 freshman year debut, Stingley may not solidly be in top-10 discussion due to his repeated injuries.

During his sophomore season, Stingley suffered a nagging leg injury that kept him out of games. This past season, he suffered a foot injury that knocked him out for the entire season. Not only do the injuries leave him vulnerable to fall past where he projects, but his tape when he played through his injuries does not serve him well.

While the combine is not a make-or-break situation for Stingley as a first round prospect, it could be the difference between teams selecting him in the top five or later on in the first round. A lot of money rides on him showing off at the event.

What can he do? Stingley, more than anything, needs to prove his health and show his athleticism. If Stingley posts good numbers at the combine, it comes to his advantage. He showed his speediness and fluidity during games. If he shows it with drills, he proves he is healthy and NFL ready.

Clark, the standout linebacker for LSU these past few years, also projects as a decently high pick in the draft, but the combine can help him too. Clark currently projects as a top-100 pick, but he can solidify himself in the second round if he does well.

Clark’s stock already rose after he did well at the Senior Bowl. However, the combine presents a different opportunity for him. He can prove his athleticism amongst his peers here.

Clark’s skill set mainly stands out due to his range. Clark’s deficiencies show in coverage, but that does not mean he’s athletically incapable. In fact, Clark should be one of the standout linebackers at the combine.

The combine acts as an athletic test. Clark has the tools to ace said test, and if he does, doing so can only help with his landing spot.

Farrell, a stout defensive tackle, also comes to mind as a prospect who benefits from the combine. Farrell did well in the Senior Bowl, and NFL analysts like him as an early Day Three pick. If he crushes events such as these, Farrell could solidify himself as that early Day Three pick or even go as high as the top of the third round.

Ingram, a guard who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, may continue to rise up boards and stand out if he tests well. Similarly for Farrell, he projects as an early Day Three pick who can rise.

Ingram also may face character concerns, as the team suspended him in 2018 after he got arrested on allegations of aggravated sexual assault of a minor. Those charges got dismissed, but the combine acts as a way for teams to meet players personally. Ingram can solidify himself amongst teams if he does well addressing some of these concerns.

Other players such as Flott and Davis-Price project much later, but they could rise if they show off their athleticism. Flott specifically may receive a massive boost from the combine, as his speed may show during the event.

Overall, the combine does not determine everything about a player’s draft process. It merely serves to reinforce tape and for teams to meet with certain players personally. For all the LSU players invited though, it represents a pivotal step. If they do well here, it could force teams to reconsider their previous judgment.

March 1 to March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium could determine the future for some of these players. The NFL draft is unpredictable; these nine players get the chance to solidify or improve their position.