The top ranked Tigers took care of business in Oxford with an 8-4 win over the unranked Rebels. The biggest impact of the game came from the pitching performances from the two starters.
LSU jumped to a 6-0 lead through two innings of play and never relinquished the lead.
Junior right-hander Ty Floyd and junior centerfielder Dylan Crews both had career outings and led LSU to their 31st win on the season in less than 40 games.
Floyd arguably could not have had a better outing against the defending national champions’ bats. He fired 111 pitches with eight strikeouts in a career high of 8.1 innings and didn't give up a run until the sixth inning.
Floyd did allow a three-run home run to left fielder Kemp Alderman. That was Alderman's 16th home run of the season. Floyd allowed five hits on the game as well as one walk, but was still credited with the win. No Rebel was able to record multiple hits in the game against Floyd. The Tiger now sits at 6-0 on the season.
“Ty just was so sharp and that allowed him to extend, just a phenomenal effort,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “He always prepares well, but the last couple weeks we really made some strides and the pitch execution was as good as you could do it today.”
Crews carried LSU to the win. He went three for five at the plate with two home runs and his first collegiate grand slam. Crews also recorded six RBIs, an impressive number alone but also a career best for the Tiger.
“Dylan is a special player, and he never lets the situation get too big,” Johnson said. “He executes his plan, and he’s the best player on the planet. He’s just super committed to what he knows he needs to do. He’s a special talent, but the talent comes out like that because he’s so consistent in how he approaches the game.”
Senior designated hitter Cade Beloso was the only other Tiger with multiple hits. He went two for four at the plate with one home run, his sixth of the year, and scored a run as well. Junior catcher Hayden Travinski recorded the eighth run with a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning.
Ole Miss threw four different arms on the mound and all of them stayed under 60 pitches. Starting pitcher Hunter Elliot only lasted one inning with five runs given up on two hits. He was charged with the loss and his record falls to 1-1 on the year.
Sophomore Nate Achenhausen closed out the game for the Tigers. He threw 14 pitches in 0.2 innings. Ackenhausen allowed one hit and one run with one walk.
Both teams had one error each and showcased a great Division I baseball game. LSU improves to a 31-7 overall record and 11-5 in the SEC. Ole Miss falls to 21-18 overall and 3-14 in conference play.
LSU will attempt to sweep the Rebels in game three tomorrow and capture its first SEC series sweep of the season. Game three is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. in Oxford.