When LSU was selected as the preseason favorite to make it to Omaha and have a legitimate chance at lifting its seventh national championship, many had their doubts. Especially, fans of other SEC schools. However, it is hard to argue with numbers and statistics because they tell the story of who is having success and who is not.

LSU baseball has won by seven or more runs in each of its last 10 games, including Friday’s 9-0 blowout win over Texas A&M. LSU’s offense entered the series with a .338 batting average which was tied for sixth in the NCAA and their defense ranked second with a 2.27 ERA.

The Tigers clinched their first SEC series win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in dominant fashion and won their 13th straight game.

LSU did face adversity early and trailed, but responded exactly how a baseball team must if they plan on winning the ball game. The score was 4-0 with the Aggies in the lead at the beginning of the fourth inning. Texas A&M’s left-handed pitcher Troy Wansing had one of the more respectable starts anyone has had all season against the Tigers’ bats. He lasted 2.2 innings and gave up zero hits with a 1.95 ERA.

LSU’s starter right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd didn't have the same success although he did nearly throw the same number of pitches as Wansing. He lasted only three innings and gave up five runs on four hits.

LSU baseball secures first SEC win, shutting down Texas A&M 9-0 LSU baseball secured its first win of conference play in its SEC opener against Texas A&M. The Tigers put nine runs up on the board while …

LSU’s bats woke up and returned to form in the top of the fourth inning. The Tigers’ offense rallied for six runs in a single inning against senior left hander Matt Dilliard. Then, right-handed pitcher Garret Edwards supplied the Tigers’ defense with 3.1 solid innings and only allowed one run with a 1.59 ERA. Edwards was awarded the win in the game and his record is now 3-0 in the young season.

Freshman Jared Jones widened LSU’s lead in the top of the sixth inning with a three-run moonshot over the left field wall. College Station was in disbelief and the scoreboard read 9-5 with three and a half innings left to play. Texas A&M answered with a run in the bottom of the inning against Edwards.

In the seventh inning, the burly duo of Tommy White and Jones put the finishing touches on the win with a pair of singles that brought three more runs across home plate. The Aggies attempted a comeback of their own in their final chance at the plate but were only able to come away with a singular run against right-handed closer Blake Money.

Jones and White combined for six hits and 10 RBIs in the ball game, seven of which came from Jones’ bat. Projected first round MLB draft pick, Dylan Crews entered the series third in batting average, not just in the SEC, but the entire NCAA and extended his hitting streak to 17 games.