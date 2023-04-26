It was a perfect Tuesday night in Baton Rouge for an in-state baseball game between No. 1 LSU and unranked Nicholls. The game was just as good as the weather and went down to the final at-bat.

Nicholls’ defensive performance was arguably the best an opposing team all season at Alex Box Stadium. The Colonels used seven different pitchers in the first six innings, but made multiple acrobatic catches throughout the contest.



The Tigers’ starting lineup was an unusual one to say the least. LSU’s starting left fielder Tre’ Morgan was replaced sophomore Josh Pearson started in place of him. Junior Hayden Travinski started over junior Alex Milazzo at catcher and freshman Ethan Frey played right field while Brayden Jobert played third base replacing sophomore Tommy White.

The Colonels put two singles together in the top of the second inning then put the first run of the game on the board on a sacrifice fly.

LSU only recorded two hits through the first five innings but kept the deficit to three runs through the first half of the ballgame. LSU’s starting pitcher, sophomore right hander Thatcher Hurd, played a large part in giving the Tigers a chance to make a comeback. Hurd fired 69 pitches, the most of any LSU pitcher, in four innings with one run allowed on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Nicholls put together three singles in the fifth inning against sophomore left hander Riley Cooper. Senior right fielder Xane Washington smacked a two RBI single through the left side and the scoreboard read 3-0 entering the sixth inning. Cooper lasted one inning with 31 pitches and allowed two runs on three hits with one walk.

LSU doubled its hit count in the sixth inning alone and scored four runs. First, senior designated hitter Cade Beloso smacked a solo home run to right field, his eighth of the season. Then, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson smacked a double down the left field line.

The score was 4-3 entering the final two innings. Nicholls then tied it in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice bunt from senior third baseman Austin Cain.

Junior right hander Bryce Collins was on the mound entering the ninth inning and failed to keep the game even. He was charged with the loss and his record on the season drops to 2-2. Sophomore catcher Jaden Collura smacked a single, his second hit of the game, through the right side and then junior shortstop Parker Coddou was walked. The next batter, Washington, was walked intentionally but the runners advanced on a wild pitch from Collins.

The final nail in the coffin for the Tigers was freshman Brayden Kuriger’s RBI single and Coddou scored on LSU’s lone error of the game to give Nicholls a two-run lead. Jones gave the Tiger faithful hope with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, his 12th of the year. However, Beloso popped out into a double play to end the game.

Junior right hander Nico Saltaformaggio was credited with the win and his record improves to 3-1 on the season. He threw 28 pitches in three innings and didn't allow a single hit or run with one strikeout. Senior Cade Evans was credited with his fifth save of the year.

“You have to tip your hat to Nicholls for their defense,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They took away several extra-base hits during the game. Their outfield was phenomenal, and obviously that was a great play at second base at the end. They deserved to win the game tonight.”