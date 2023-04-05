After a record-breaking weekend in terms of attendance at Alex Box Stadium, LSU baseball secured its 25th win of the season in dominant fashion.

LSU’s record of 24-4 entering Tuesday night’s matchup with the Colonels is its best through 28 games since 2013. In 2013, the Tigers were 26-2 through the halfway point of the season. Nicholls entered the mid-week contest with a respectable 17-13 record.

The game didn't get off to the start that most expected. Senior third baseman Austin Cain put the Colonels ahead in the second inning with an RBI double.

In the third inning, LSU responded with a five-run rally highlighted by sophomore third baseman Tommy White’s three-RBI home run, his ninth of the season. White led the Tigers to victory as he went 2 for 4 on the night with two home runs, five RBIs and scored twice.

White now has 10 home runs and 50 RBIs on the season.

Second baseman Gavin Dugas and designated hitter Jared Jones both did their part in the win. Dugas went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and scored one run. Jones only had one hit in four attempts but blasted a solo home run deep into the night sky over the left field bleachers to extend the Tigers’ lead.

The biggest takeaway from the run rule victory was the pitching on both sides. LSU used six different arms in seven innings while the Colonels threw eight. “I knew we would need to play well to win this game, because Nicholls has strong program and is in first place in their conference,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We needed some guys to step up on the mound, and I couldn’t be more excited about what the pitchers did tonight.”

Top ranked LSU track and field breaks records at Texas Relays The No. 1 women’s and No. 2 men’s track team were in action at the esteemed 95th edition of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

Freshman right hander Gavin Guidry was credited with the win, his first of the season. Guidry fired 22 total pitches in 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and finished with a solid 1.93 ERA.

“Gavin Guidry was the story of the game,” Johnson said. “He came into the game against one of their best hitters, got a big-time strikeout to end the inning and then followed with a clean inning. That was outstanding; Gavin has a unique pitch mix that we can really use on our staff.”

Nicholls’ freshman right hander Cole Poirrier was charged with the loss. Poirrier only threw 10 pitches with two walks and two runs allowed.

Junior center fielder Dylan Crews extended his on-base streak to 33 games, however, he was unable to extend his hitting streak past 26 games. Crews finished the game 0 for 2 with two walks.

