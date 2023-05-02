LSU baseball traveled to Hammond, Louisiana, for a Tuesday night matchup with the unranked Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Alumni Field welcomed an abnormally packed crowd and showcased some of the best Division I baseball talent in the country.

LSU baseball didn't disappoint. Graduate student and second baseman Gavin Dugas had arguably his best game of the season. He went 3 for 4 at the plate, as the leadoff hitter, with a two-run home run, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs as well.

The Tigers started freshman Gavin Guidry on the mound, his first career start, and he was credited with the win. Guidry pitched2.1 innings and did not allow a single hit or run with one walk and four strikeouts. His record improves to 3-0 on the season.

“I thought there are some good qualities we’ve displayed throughout the year that we displayed tonight,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “The hitters managed the strike zone well, so we took our free bases, and we drove the ball when (Southeastern) made some mistakes. We played good defense, which was great, because Sunday (vs. Alabama) was probably our toughest defensive game of the year."

LSU jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the second inning thanks to a wild pitch that scored freshman first baseman Jared Jones.

Dugas extended LSU’s lead to five runs with a home run, his 11th of the season. Then, junior Hayden Travinksi smacked a two-RBI single to make the score 7-0. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews added a run on another wild pitch.



Sophomore third baseman Tommy White bombed a two-run home run, his 16th of the season, in the seventh inning to create the final margin of 10-0. White leads the nation in RBIs with 73.

Southeastern Louisiana's starting pitcher, Adam Guth, was charged with the loss, his first of the year. He allowed four hits that translated to three runs, all unearned, in two innings with one walk and zero strikeouts.

The NCAA’s 10-run rule was implemented in the seventh inning. The Tigers’ record moves to 36-8 on the season while the Lions’ record drops to 19-22. The shutout is LSU’s eighth of the year., which leads all of college baseball.

“We used six pitchers in seven innings, and I’m really happy with how those guys performed tonight; we really needed that.”