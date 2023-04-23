The top ranked LSU Tigers completed a series sweep of the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday. Pinch hitter Hayden Travinski smacked a two out, three run home run, his first of the season, in the top of the ninth inning to create the final score of 7-6.

“Hayden has a lot of power, obviously,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s been improving as we’ve been going along. He was hurt in the fall, but he kept working. It’s a combination of baseball improvement, along with maturity and attitude. He’s been a team guy this whole time. He’s a big reason we won the game yesterday, and obviously a big reason we won today. I’m really proud of him and happy for him.”

The biggest difference in the ball game was the pitching performance of the two starters. LSU’s junior right hander Christian Little fired 87 total pitches in 5.1 innings with three strikeouts while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk.

Ole Miss's starter, right-hander JT Quinn, tossed 106 total pitches in four innings while allowing four runs on 10 hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson and junior catcher Alex Milazzo all had multiple hits. Crews went 3 for 4 at the plate with one walk, one RBI and one run scored. Senior designated hitter Cade Beloso smacked a solo home run, his seventh of the year, and extended LSU’s lead at the time to 4-2.

Ole Miss’s first baseman Anthony Calarco lined an RBI double in the sixth inning and then right fielder Kemp Alderman bombed a solo home run, his 17th of the year, to tie the game at four a piece.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ole Miss held a 6-4 lead and reliever Mitch Murrell was attempting to secure the win. Ole Miss's offense combined for 11 hits with two home runs and would have won the ball game if it weren’t for Travinski’s ninth inning dinger.

Murrell was charged with the loss and fired 56 pitches in three innings with two strikeouts although he did give up three runs on one hit with two walks.

LSU’s junior left hander Riley Cooper was credited with the win and his record now stands at 2-2 on the season.

Freshman right hander Gavin Guidry closed out the game on the mound and was credited with his first save of the season. He threw 16 pitches in one inning and only allowed one hit and zero runs.