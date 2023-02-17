Although the weather and change of time prevented opening day at Alex Box Stadium from being as lively as it normally is, fans were pleased to watch the 2023 Tigers defeat Western Michigan in dominant fashion.
Junior right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound for the first time in purple and gold and immediately showed why he was chosen as the first Friday night starter of the season. His first pitch measured over 99 miles per hour, and he was dominant in his ball placement. Skenes credited his four-seam fastball and slider as the keys to his success.
Skenes threw 98 pitches in 6 innings and had 12 strikeouts while only giving up 3 hits. His 12 strikeouts are the most by an LSU pitcher in a season opener since Scott Schultz in LSU's 1995 opener against Lamar.
“I can get used to that kind of game," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "Great job by Paul, and that’s what we have seen since he has been here. That’s what we brought him here for. His strike zone pressure was phenomenal.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little relieved Skenes in the top of the 7th inning. Little only pitched for two innings but didn't allow a hit. Little also noted three strikeouts. His approach on the mound was different than Skenes’, with more off-speed pitches. The Broncos were unable to connect with the speed change after facing Skenes. Freshman right-hander Micah Buckham also got his first chance to pitch and close out a game for LSU. Bucknam pitched in the ninth inning and didn't allow a hit.
On the offensive side of the ball, third baseman Tommy White recorded the first RBI of the 2023 season in the bottom of the first inning when he singled up the middle, ringing in right fielder, Paxton Kling. White was then injured on an attempted pickoff while on first base and didn't return to the ballgame.
“I don’t think it was bad as maybe it looked but, I don’t know," Johnson said. "I don’t think he will play tomorrow.”
First baseman Tre’ Morgan added another run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, allowing centerfielder Dylan Crews to run home.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, freshman designated hitter Jared Jones smacked a double with the bases loaded, bringing in sophomore Josh Pearson and Crews. The Tigers put three more runs on the board in the inning with sacrifice hits from catcher Brady Neal and infielder Ben Nippolt.
Senior infielder Gavin Dugas made an appearance later in the night recording his 400th career at-bat.
The biggest takeaway from the Tigers’ shutout performance is that there are multiple new players that will contribute to the success of this team over the course of this season. Certain positions will have rotations and guys will play different positions in an effort to have the chance to show LSU’s coaches that they belong on the field even with their impressive roster.
Game two of the three-game series will start on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium.