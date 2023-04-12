There’s not much that goes into baseball’s rating percentage index, better known as RPI.
However, it’s a relatively effective ranking system, keying in on a team’s strength of schedule and how it operates on the road compared to at home.
Most teams ranked in the top 25 also place highly in RPI, with slight variations.
For one, North Carolina State isn’t featured in the top 25 despite ranking No. 8 in RPI. It’s a near-identical story for unranked Oregon, the No. 12 team in the rating index.
In the case of LSU, its upcoming opponent, Kentucky, is the No. 1 team in RPI and No. 12 team in the country. This comes despite its two most recent bouts being losses to Georgia, who places at the bottom of the SEC East and just inside the top 50 in RPI.
Notably, there’s justification for that.
The Wildcats endured a consistently competitive non-conference schedule, crushing the 15th best team in RPI in Indiana after already holding series wins over No. 26 Indiana State (who they swept) and No. 28 Elon. Their remaining non-conference battles included four against teams ranked between No. 71 and 126, of which they went 7-1.
They haven’t had the toughest start to conference play, facing zero opponents that place in the top-three in either division. But the teams they faced prior to Georgia (Mississippi State, Alabama and Missouri) all currently rank in the top 25 in RPI and were dealt series defeats against Kentucky.
Against teams ranked between No. 15 and 28 in RPI, it’s 15-2. Against teams ranked No. 126 and above, it’s 22-5.
Its defense plays a large role in its success, with both its bullpen and outfield ranking in the top 10 in ERA and fielding percentage respectively.
Its bullpen features steady starters like right-handers Zack Lee and veteran Darren Williams and left-handers like Tyler Bosma, along with considerable relievers in sophomore Mason Moore and junior Ryan Hagenow. Both those relievers have ERAs under 1.25, the latter of which has yet to give up a run through 12 appearances.
“Each guy does a good job at executing what they do well,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said on Kentucky’s bullpen. “If you don’t take good at-bats, you give them a way to execute what they’re trying to do. We need to be on it, like we were last night.”
On the offensive side, they’re one of the best at sacrifice bunts and average just under two stolen bases per outing. Four of their players are in the double-digits in successful steals.
“They bunt as good as any team that we’ve played since I’ve been here at LSU,” Johnson said. “They do a good job with the running game, there are literally no holes barred on that end. So, we have some things to do to control that.”
He added that LSU has been effective in that aspect, something that needs to continue in order for it to come out victorious.
"We have been very good at [that] this year,” Johnson mentioned. “Both in handling the inside game with the bunt and we’re very tough to steal on with the combo of our pitchers being quick to the plate, holding the ball and catchers throwing the ball well.”
The biggest name to watch when it comes to the Kentucky offense is Hunter Gilliam, who leads the team in batting average, hits, home runs and RBIs. He was named Co-National Player of the Week in mid-March after putting up 11 RBIs in five games.
Gilliam headlines a long list of transfers the team recruited after its previous season, one where the Wildcats finished near the bottom of the SEC East and had them projected to place the same way heading into 2023. On his radio show Monday, Johnson cited Kentucky's experience and acquisitions from the transfer portal as one of the biggest reasons they’ve surprised everyone.
“They did a good job in the transfer portal, they’re really old, they have some returning pitchers that pitch well for them down the stretch and they played well in Hoover last season for the SEC tournament,” Johnson said when discussing Kentucky on his radio show Monday. “They’re playing hard and for each other and it’s going to be a hard test.”
It’s the fifth straight weekend where the Tigers will face a team in the top 12. In order for them to win, they’ll have to score on Kentucky’s highly rated defense and shut down Kentucky’s inside game while dealing with its depleted bullpen.
It’s proven capable time and time again. Will this weekend be much of the same, or will the Wildcats finally topple LSU from the No. 1 spot in the country?
Game one takes place on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be available to watch live on SEC Network.