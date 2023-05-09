For the first time all season, LSU baseball entered a midweek contest as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation. 10,262 college baseball fans showed up for the 75th meeting between the respective Louisiana schools.

Northwestern State scored the first run of the ball game on a wild pitch from LSU’s starting sophomore right hander Thatcher Hurd. Hurd walked two batters and fired two straight strikeouts to close out the first inning. He lasted 2.1 innings on 35 pitches with five total strikeouts and allowed one run on one hit. The California native was credited with the win and his record improved to 3-1.

LSU’s head coach Jay Johnson mentioned prior to the game that the plan was for Hurd to only throw the first two innings and that is exactly what happened.



“Good game, good bounce back. Played in character, got free bases and got extra base hits. Really happy with the pitching staff, only four hits on the board,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “That’s a good response. Thatcher got into a little trouble in the first and minimized damage. That’s awesome. Blake gave up the homer and then totally got into a great groove. Micah, the last inning, hit a guy and then got down 2-0. Then, got on track and struck a couple guys out. That’s what we need.”

LSU’s offense bounced back from their lackluster performance against Auburn with three home runs in a single inning. Tonight’s game was the first time since May 5, 2019, that the Tigers have hit three home runs back-to-back. The last time LSU hit three straight home runs was against Ole Miss at Alex Box Stadium and the final score was 19-15 with the Rebels coming out on top.

In the second inning, sophomore third baseman Tommy White bombed a solo home run, his 17th of the season, to even the score at one a piece. The next batter, senior designated hitter Cade Beloso lined another solo home run, his 9th of the year. Junior catcher Hayden Travinksi kept the rally going with a third solo shot, his 4th home run of the season.

With zero outs in the bottom of the second inning, the scoreboard read 3-1 and the Tigers were in the lead.

Freshman third baseman Michael Dattalo answered with a solo home run, his eighth of the season, to cut the Demons’ deficit to one run heading into the bottom half of the third inning.

LSU’s offense caught fire again in the bottom of the third inning. Senior second baseman Gavin Dugas was walked, and then junior centerfielder Dylan Crews was hit by a pitch. Hitting out of the four-hole, Tommy White lined a RBI single through the left side which scored Dugas. Beloso was walked which loaded the bases and the next batter, Travinski, was hit by a pitch. Crews scored on Travinski being hit by a pitch.

Next, Jobert smacked a clutch, two RBI single, his second hit of the game, with the bases loaded. To end the rally, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson belted a three-run home run, his 8th of the season, to give LSU an eight-run advantage.

Senior right hander Ethan Francis started the second inning on the mound for the Demons and struggled right away. He threw 26 pitches in one inning with three runs allowed and four hits. Francis was charged with the loss and his record on the season drops to 1-1.

Junior right hander Gus Collins stepped in for Francis and did not do any better against the fierce LSU bats. He also threw 26 pitches but allowed five runs on one hit with two walks.

Senior right hander Anrew Cossio relieved Collins on the mound and attempted to close out the rough third inning. Cossio threw 20 pitches in 0.2 innings with two runs allowed on two hits but was able to end LSU’s rally.

Through the first three innings, LSU had seven hits which translated into 10 runs and Northwestern State had two hits with two runs.

LSU’s offense added another run in the 5th. Jobert smacked a RBI groundout to end the inning and widened LSU’s margin to 11-2 through five innings.

To start the sixth inning, Jobert moved from right field to first base and freshman Ethan Frey subbed into right field. The first batter reached on a throwing error from shortstop Jordan Thompson, the only error of the game for LSU. The following batter, Dattalo, doubled to right center and Frey was unable to field the fly ball. Junior right fielder Gabe Colaianni scored from third base on a tag up fly out from junior second baseman Daunte Stuart.

The Demons’ junior left hander Tim O’Connor came into the game in the middle of the sixth inning. Freshman outfielder Paxton Kling pinch hit for Dugas and walked on four balls. Kling stole second base, the third stolen base of his young career at LSU.

White followed with a two RBI stand up double, his third hit, to left field and extended the Tigers’ lead to 13-3. Travinski added LSU’s final run with a RBI stand up double, also his third hit of the game.

Junior right hander Blake Money relieved Hurd in the middle of the second inning. Money fired 46 pitches in 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and only allowed two runs on two hits.

Entering the seveth inning, freshman right hander Micah Bucknam relieved Money. Bucknam hit the first batter he faced with a pitch but responded with two straight strikeouts. Senior left fielder Jeffrey Elkins smacked a RBI double down the left field line and narrowed LSU’s lead to 10 runs. Bucknam closed out the game with his third strikeout and the NCAA’s 10 run rule was implemented. The scoreboard read 14-4 through seven and a half innings of play.

Junior catcher Hayden Travinksi, who has been in and out of the starting lineup all season, had arguably his best game of the year. He went 3-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.