No. 5 LSU advanced to 25-1 after defeating Florida 90 - 79 in a game that involved both teams consistently “going on runs”, as forward Angel Reese put it.

The game began closely; LSU only led by four out of the first quarter. However, that lead extended to 16 at the half, and LSU never trailed after.

However, that did not make the game easy for the Tigers. Throughout the game, Florida kept cutting the lead to single digits, as LSU only led by nine going into the fourth. However, the Tigers never folded and kept the scoring onslaught going.

Additionally, LSU faced some foul trouble later in the game. Reese, Alexis Morris, Flau’jae Johnson and Last-Tear Poa each had three fouls heading into the fourth, and Flau’jae Johnson picked up her fourth in the fourth quarter. None fouled out of the game, though.

Guard Jasmine Carson and forward Angel Reese helped LSU get off to their great start, as Carson made a career high five three-pointers at halftime and Reese posted her ninth first half double-double.

Carson’s shooting onslaught did not end with her first five, as she finished with seven three pointers on 14 shots and 25 points.

At the end of the game, Reese gave Carson credit and praised her for playing well.

“She had a rough last game, but she’s a really great three-point shooter,” Reese said. “She was the key for us today to get this victory, so I’m happy for her to get her confidence back.”

Reese also played her typical game, finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds, tying her with Carson the leading scorer for the Tigers.

When speaking about her own play, Reese credited herself for grabbing rebounds and also staying confident and leading the team.

Ultimately, though, LSU picked up their second victory since losing to South Carolina, and Reese talked about the team’s mindset when it came to wins and losses.

“Our motto is ‘Piece it together’, and you either win or you learn,” Reese said.

LSU’s scoring remained the story of the game. Alongside Carson and Reese, forward LaDazhia Williams posted a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson also scored 12 points as she went 5 of 8 on field goal attempts.

However, Florida had the leading scorer of the game in guard KK Deans. Deans put up 30 points, which includes five three-pointers, which accounts for second most in the game.

Ultimately, Deans could not keep Florida in the game herself despite leading, and LSU grabbed a victory and won the “game of runs,” as Reese put it.

LSU is back in action later this week as it goes to Memorial Gymnasium to face Vanderbilt on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.