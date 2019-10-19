What LSU coach Ed Orgeron described as a “hornets’ nest” became a tiger’s den on Saturday.
No. 2 LSU walked out of Davis-Wade Stadium with a 36-13 win over Mississippi State, who defeated LSU 37-7 the last time the Tigers were there in 2017.
LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) senior quarterback Joe Burrow continued to slice through opposing defenses. He threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-32 passing and set the single-season LSU passing touchdown record against the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3 SEC).
Burrow entered the game with 25 passing touchdowns, and his third quarter touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave Burrow 29 touchdown passes on the season. He surpassed the previous school record of 28 set by Matt Mauck in 2003 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006.
But early on against Mississippi State, the Tigers struggled to crack the end zone. LSU settled for three field goals by freshman kicker Cade York on its first three drives.
After a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive by Mississippi State cut the lead to 9-7, LSU’s offense finally ignited. Burrow found junior wide receiver Racey McMath wide open down the field for a 60-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point by York kept the score within one possession.
Then junior safety JaCoby Stevens made a leaping one-handed interception near midfield to give LSU the ball back late in the second quarter. Burrow marched LSU down the field and threw a touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to give the Tigers a 22-7 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Burrow made his best play of the day when he stepped up in the pocket and was fading to his left before throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon.
Burrow was replaced by sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan in the fourth quarter, and in total, LSU’s offense finished with 413 yards and 21 first downs. LSU’s run game continued to show improvement as junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price combined for 102 yards on 17 carries.
Defensively, the Tigers followed up its impressive second half against Florida with another strong showing against Mississippi State.
Junior safety Grant Delpit had his best game of the season with 11 tackles and disrupted multiple other plays. Stevens added eight tackles and a sack to go along with his interception, and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton came away with an interception as well.
LSU held Mississippi State to 340 yards of offense and forced three turnovers.
The Tigers return to Tiger Stadium next Saturday and will play No. 11 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC).