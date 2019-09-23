The Southeastern Conference announced LSU's football game against Utah State will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5.
It is the first time since at least 1960, which is the furthest back LSU's records go, LSU is scheduled to kickoff a non-conference game at 11 a.m. In 2008, LSU's game against Appalachian State was moved up from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. in preparation for Hurricane Gustav.
LSU will also be playing back-to-back games in the 11 a.m. kickoff slot for the first time in school history. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 66-38 in an 11 a.m. game this past Saturday.
LSU has a bye this week and will return to the field on Oct. 5.