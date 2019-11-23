The LSU Tigers (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) won its ninth division title and the first since 2011 after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7 SEC) 56-20 in Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers entered the 2019 season with lofty expectations, ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll and returned a majority of its starters on both sides of the ball. After passing an early test against No. 9 Texas, LSU rolled through its next five games, including a 42-28 win over No. 7 Florida.
After a tight 23-20 win over No. 9 Auburn, the Game of the Century Part II was next in line, and the Tigers accomplished another feat they hadn't done since 2011, beating Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa.
But after the Tigers win over Arkansas, both the players and coach Ed Orgeron made it clear the division title isn't their end goal.
"We're not done yet," Orgeron said. "There will be no celebrating tonight, we'll celebrate the victory and on to Texas A&M next week. We're going to be ready to play that football game."
"It was never our goal this year to win the west, we've got much more goals ahead of us," senior quarterback Joe Burrow said. "We expected this, we expected this coming into the year. We expected to be 11-0 right now, but like I said, we've still got more ahead of us."
Continuing a trend from last week, no LSU players picked up the respective trophies — Magnolia Trophy and The Golden Boot — after the end of the game, a custom that has been done in years past but goes to show that LSU is not satisfied with what its accomplished so far this season.
"We have bigger goals, just like in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers don't hang up division banners, they hang up NBA Championships," senior center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "It's just one step (winning the division) closer to the rest of the goals we have this season."
The Tigers will finish the season against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) in Tiger Stadium hoping to avenge their seven-overtime 74-72 loss in College Station last season.