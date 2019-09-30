LSU baseball continued its fall practice period on Monday with an intrasquad scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium.
Cole Henry returns
Sophomore pitcher Cole Henry returned to the mound for the “gold” team, sporting a sleeve on his pitching arm after elbow soreness forced him out of the Tigers’ rotation for a month last season and again after two innings of the Tigers’ Super Regional against Florida State.
Henry threw 31 pitches in the scrimmage on Monday.
“His command wasn’t great, but he’s throwing hard," said coach Paul Mainieri. “Cole’s going to be fine. He’s 100% healthy.”
Mainieri also said that Henry is still regaining his strength after losing about nine pounds to a stomach flu a week ago.
Ailing catchers
Junior catcher Saul Garza will miss the entirety of fall camp after undergoing surgery on his left thumb, Mainieri announced on Friday.
Garza hyper-extended the thumb over the summer during play in the Cape Cod league, said Mainieri. He opted for surgery after experiencing pain two months after the injury but is expected to be fully healthy for the spring.
Mainieri also said that freshman catcher Hayden Travinski has “concussion symptoms” after taking a pitch to the head in Sunday’s scrimmage.
Freshman Alex Milazzo and junior Braden Doughty saw action at catcher in Monday’s scrimmage. In the first two days of practice, Milazzo threw out three base runners attempting to steal.
“We knew [Milazzo] could throw,” said Mainieri, “He just needs to experience the game and continue to improve.”
Prep Baseball Report ranked Milazzo No. 3 overall in Louisiana’s 2019 recruiting class.
No. 6 ranked recruiting class
Collegiate Baseball recently ranked the Tigers’ 14-man recruiting class No. 6 in the country. Four players — outfielder Maurice Hampton and infielders Zach Arnold, Zack Mathis and Cade Doughty — were drafted into the MLB but decided to go to LSU.
“[Wes] Toups is a scrappy little player, and Mitchell Sanford, I think, has a lot of upside," Mainieri said about his recruiting class. "I hate to even single out anybody because I’m excited about all of them.”
It's a big boost for LSU, who lost five starters in the field. Both of LSU's top hitters in shortstop Josh Smith and right fielder Antoine Duplantis are gone along with center fielder Zach Watson and second baseman Brandt Broussard.