Sunseri bounces back
It was a slow start to the 2020 season for Shelbi Sunseri.
After opening 2019 with a 30-game on-base streak, the junior All-American pitcher recorded only three hits in her first 22 at-bats of 2020.
But in the Tigers’ 11-0 rout of LA Tech at Tiger Park, Sunseri hit a home-run into center and a double into left on three trips to the plate.
“She’s very hard on herself,” Head Coach Beth Torina told reporters after the game. “And [she] wants to be perfect and wants to live up to things she’s done in the past.”
Sunseri’s batting average rises to .200 on the year. For the Tigers to meet their goals, her performance at the plate must continue to improve.
“She’d be critical to any team in the country,” Torina said. “She’s one of the best players in the country.”
“Hopefully this will get her on the right track to being the player we all know she’s capable of being,” Torina added.
Clark hits grand slam
Georgia Clark hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, adding four runs to the inning’s nine-run barrage.
The slam was her third homer of the season and her eighth hit. The sophomore clean-up hitter sports an impressive .400 batting average on the season.
“My job is to hit people in when they get on base,” Clark said. “Just like Aliyah [Andrews] does her job of getting on base, my job is to hit her in.”
Clark’s slam was the first punch in the flurry that knocked out the Bulldogs. Sunseri and Morgan Cummins turned LSU’s next two at-bats into doubles before Taylor Tidwell and Jordyn Perkins cranked back-to-back homers.
After the game, Clark recalled the fourth inning and smiled.
“Hitting is contagious,” she said.
Andrews nominated for CLASS award
Senior center-fielder Aliyah Andrews was recently named to the Top 30 of candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS award. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.
The award seeks to reward a softball player who excels in each of four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.
Andrews volunteers at the Baton Rouge children’s museum and at a local senior residence, where she plays bingo. She has also worked at youth softball clinics and practices.
The winner of the CLASS Award will be announced during the World Series. Andrews is also one of 50 players on the watch list of the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award.
Andrews has struggled in the batter’s box so far this season. She has visited the plate 25 times and tallied only five hits.
Looking back and ahead
The Tigers improve to 9-1. They beat No. 13 Oklahoma State and split a series with No. 13 ULL. Unranked Belmont and Sam Houston State will visit Tiger Park on the weekend of Feb. 21.