The officer who was slapped on the backside by Odell Beckham Jr. "wanted to retaliate by punching the offender" and arrest him, but thought better of it considering the "jovial atmosphere" of the locker room, according to The Advocate.

The man is a police officer but not employed by the NOPD. Rather, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome hires its own staff of officers to enforce its rules and regulations.

A day after he repressed the urge to punch Beckham, the officer decided to press charges against the former Tiger and current Browns' star receiver.

The NOPD officer leading the investigation initially wanted to charge Beckham with misdemeanor sexual battery, an application that was later denied by Magistrate Court Commissioner Melvin Zeno.

Both Beckham's current and the prior sexual misdemeanor charges carry a maximum six months in jail; however, misdemeanor sexual battery is not expungeable, meaning it would permanently be on Beckham's record.

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement regarding the incident on their Twitter account.

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for his altercation with an officer in the locker room following Monday night's championship game, according to WBRZ.

The warrant is for simple battery, according to WDSU.

A video taken in the locker room shows Beckham hitting an officer after he tried to get LSU players to put out cigars.

This is a developing story.

LSU Athletics released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the Odell Beckham Jr. incident which occurred during the on-field celebration of Monday's national championship game, saying it will work with the NCAA and the SEC to rectify the situation.

The former LSU star wide receiver and current NFL player was seen giving out cash to players after the Tigers' 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

In a podcast appearance on Wednesday, quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow said Beckham was handing out real cash.

The revelation contradicted a report earlier in the week by the Advocate, in which an athletic department said the money was counterfeit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.