LSU Athletics released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the Odell Beckham Jr. incident which occurred during the on-field celebration of Monday's national championship game, saying it will work with the NCAA and the SEC to rectify the situation.

The former LSU star wide receiver and current NFL player was seen giving out cash to players after the Tigers' 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

In a podcast appearance on Wednesday, quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow said Beckham was handing out real cash.

The revelation contradicted a report earlier in the week by the Advocate, in which an athletic department said the money was counterfeit.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.