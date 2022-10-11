The LSU Tigers are halfway through the season with a record of 4-2 and got ranked for the first time this season at No. 25 before losing to Tennessee.

Having big wins over Mississippi State and Auburn, LSU has built some momentum, but is now coming off a crushing 40-13 loss to Tennessee.

Many LSU fans are not satisfied and confident with the offense, especially with the talent on the roster. There are a lot of factors as to why the offensive isn't as powerful as it should be.

The play calling by Mike Denbrock and Brian Kelly has been questionable, to say the least. Although it has been working up to this point in the season, ranking eigth in the SEC in points per game, the offense has a tendency to get somewhat stagnant and the play calling by the coaching staff has to be somewhat to blame.

First, there is the scheme. After looking at the film and rewatching previous games it's obvious that LSU runs the same formation multiple times in every game. Every team has a formation it likes and something that the team uses, but LSU runs this formation too many times where there are two tight ends and two receivers and one of the tight ends motion. It gets old and predictable and it would be good for the offense to see a change.

Another change the can offense make in play calling is getting more aggressive and using tempo. It's clear LSU has had success this season when using tempo and get the ball out quickly to its playmakers.

There are many advantages to using tempo as it helps the offensive line and the quarterback as it puts less stress on them with time. It also allows the talented receiver core to use their speed and run-after-catch ability in the open field. If LSU can incorporate a high tempo and a quick game into the play calling, the change will be significant.

Along with the play calls, it also gets players involved more. There are certain players on every football team that once they get the ball can be instant game-changers. LSU has those players on its team but have not been involved as expected.

The first player wears No. 7 and is expected to be a first-round draft pick and that is Kayson Boutte. Boutte is a tremendous talent and has big play potential every time he gets the ball. He emerged in his freshman year and had a record-breaking game with 308 yards. After being injured his sophomore year many people believed with a new coach and quarterback he was going to have a great season but as of right now that is not the case.

I believe you need to find a way to get your playmakers the ball-designed plays, and short passes, even allowing him to run on jet sweeps the offense is going to be a different story.

Another player I would like LSU to get more involved with is Jack Bech. Bech was really involved last year, leading the team in receptions, but this year it's been the opposite. With only 10 catches and 81 yards on the season, it's hard to understand once the security blanket for the Tigers has slid down on the depth chart and become transparent.

Bech has great hands, route running and a great understanding of the game and knows where to go on the field. Putting Bech on the field and allowing him to have a consistent role in the offense will give Jayden Daniels and the offense another weapon.