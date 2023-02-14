Favour Ofili was already in the record books going into the Tyson Invitational.
Her nation-leading time of 22.46 was already impressive, but she decided to better that mark by running a 22.36 in the 200 meter.
Ofili and the LSU women’s track and field team have been able to raise their team from 34th in the national rankings to a spot inside the top-10. It hasn’t just been Ofili that is driving the team forward.
Michaela Rose's time of 2:00.18 in the 800 meter placed her at second in the nation. Leah Phillips currently holds the fifth fastest national time in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.02 seconds. Lastly, the women’s 4x400 meter relay holds the ninth fastest time in the nation at 3:29.94.
Rose has been an under-appreciated part of this team by the Bowerman. Her time is currently second in collegiate history and third in the nation. Her stock should continue to rise as she continues to settle into her groove during the season.
Ofili remains firmly in the hunt for the Bowerman award; maintaining high-quality performances in the 60 and 200 meters should see her stock continue to rise.
Sean Burrell wasn’t seen in the 400 meter on Friday. He currently has the 15th best time in the nation. His indoor Bowerman stock is certainly not too high right now, but outdoor events are where he has won the last two national championships in the 400-meter hurdles.
The men’s team started the season ranked 62nd in the nation. They have now climbed near the top 25, sitting in 28th.
Both teams are returning home and now are prepping for the SEC Championships. Neither are favorites to win the team championships, but there are definitely interesting storylines in the individual championships.
Ofili is a write in for the 200 if she continues her upward trend. Rose should see her name at the top of the timing lists. Burrell is also expected to be near the top of the 400, but he has an outside shot of winning the race since he did not run much this season.