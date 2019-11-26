LSU's brief tenure as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings is over.
The Tigers were jumped by Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) after the Buckeyes defeated No. 8 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) 28-17 this past Saturday. Meanwhile, LSU (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) blasted Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC) 56-20.
Ohio State was the playoff committee's original No. 1, but when LSU defeated then-ranked No. 3 Alabama, the Tigers jumped into the top spot. With the loss to Ohio State, Penn State fell to No. 10 in the rankings, and Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) still sits at No. 5 for the third consecutive week.
Clemson (11-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC) remain at three and four, respectively.
There's still possibilities for movement before the final rankings are revealed on Dec. 8, determining the top four playoff teams.
Ohio State still has to play No. 13 Michigan (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) and either No. 8 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) or No. 12 Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) in the Big Ten Championship game.
LSU will play Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) this Saturday and Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Clemson finishes up with South Carolina (4-7, 3-5 SEC), who gave Georgia its only loss this season, and another opponent in the ACC Championship game.
Top 10
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Penn State