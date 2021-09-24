The Ole Miss Rebels women’s soccer team delivered the first loss of the season to the LSU Tigers on Thursday night.
“All credit to Ole Miss,” LSU head coach Sian Hudson said. “They were the better team on the night. Mollee (Swift) had some big saves to keep us level, but we didn’t do enough tonight to earn anything on the road. We will learn from this setback and be ready to respond on Sunday against Georgia.”
LSU was held scoreless as the Rebels beat the No. 5 Tiger squad 0-2. This contest marked the first game of the season LSU was held without a goal for the entirety of the match.
The Tigers have yet to beat an SEC opponent on the road since Hudson took over head coaching duties last year. No matter the record, the Rebels have presented an overwhelming problem when the Tigers visit Oxford. LSU has not beaten Ole Miss on the road since 2012.
The Tigers headed to Oxford with all the confidence in the world, riding an 11-game win streak dating back to the Spring. After the first half both teams were deadlocked at 0-0, and neither side seemed to give an inch. In the second half, Ole Miss took the lead in the 62nd minute. A cross was sent into the box by Haleigh Stackpole that was headed into the back of the net by Molly Martin, proving to be too much for Swift to save.
Ole Miss put the game out of reach in the 76th minute with another score landing in the bottom left corner of the net pushing the Rebel lead to 2-0.
The Tigers now sit at 1-1 in SEC play, and 8-1-0 on the season. LSU will turn their focus to Georgia as the Tigers return to Baton Rouge to face a Bulldog squad who have only two losses on the season.
This match will be held in the LSU Soccer Stadium, and kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Sunday, Sep. 24.