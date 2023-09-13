The LSU Tigers are gearing up to face Mississippi State in their SEC opener at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are hungry to secure their first conference win.

The Bulldogs come with ringing cowbells and dynamic key starters who have the power to make game-changing plays. Here’s a dive into some of the Bulldog standouts that LSU will need to watch and address.

Offensive players:

Jo’Quavious Marks

The iconic Mike Leach Air Raid offensive style wasn’t adopted by new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. This change has allowed running back Jo’Quavious Marks to shine in the Bulldogs’ first two games.

Marks leads the SEC in rushing yards. He has three touchdowns this season and averages 125 yards per game and 5.8 yards per run. Marks could spell trouble for the Tigers, so LSU’s front seven must plug gaps and not get pushed back to prevent explosive runs. Marks also has 91 receiving yards. LSU will need to cover him in the backfield and swarm him on checkdowns.

Will Rogers

In the Bulldogs win over Arizona, Rogers was 13 for 17, had 162 passing yards and scored three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He holds the SEC record for pass completions right above Joe Burrow.

This season, Rogers has 389 passing yards and five touchdowns. He is mostly a pocket passer. The LSU pass rush should aim to take advantage of that, something they haven’t done this season with only one sack on the year as a team.

Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin

Griffin was named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American Team and leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards. He'll use his speed to his advantage against the Tigers secondary.

Griffin has 116 receiving yards and often uses his legs for those key extra yards. LSU defensive backs will need to keep more than a watchful eye on him.

Defensive players:

Jett Johnson

In Week 2, Johnson was named SEC defensive player of the week for his performance against Arizona. He recorded the most solo tackles for the Bulldogs last season and continues to top the category this year with 10.

Johnson had two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ last game and has two sacks this season. It’s crucial for the Tigers to work around him on both the run and pass with his ability to read the play.

He's a very versatile linebacker and has the ability to stop the run, rush the passer and drop into coverage.

Nathaniel Watson

Watson, a linebacker, has 18 total tackles with six solo tackles in two games. He finished second in tackles in the SEC last season with 113, behind his fellow Bulldog Johnson who had 115.

Watson and Johnson both lead the team in sacks and interceptions. They're positioned on the inside for Mississippi State, which means LSU will have to watch out for them on blitzes and in zone coverage.

Decamerion Richardson

Richardson had 11 total tackles at corner against LSU last season, which was his career high in one game. Last week, he had two pass breakups against Arizona. Richardson has the third most tackles behind Watson and Johnson this season.