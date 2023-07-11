The LSU Baseball team finished their season as National Champions, but they weren’t done winning just yet.

The 2023 MLB Draft began on Sunday at 6 p.m., and right from the start, LSU players heard their names called. By the end of the draft Tuesday afternoon, 13 current LSU players were drafted.

Paul Skenes was the first overall pick of the MLB Draft, as he was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the second pick, the Washington Nationals selected Dylan Crews. Skenes and Crews being drafted first and second marks the first time two teammates were taken with the first two picks in any professional draft.

But the Tigers weren’t done on Sunday. With the 38th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Ty Floyd. Floyd was the eighth pick in the Competitive Balance Round A.

Grant Taylor was the first LSU player taken in the second round. With the 51st overall pick, the Chicago White Sox selected Taylor, despite Taylor missing the season due to Tommy John surgery. His draft stock increased during his performance in the Cape Cod League last summer, and stayed firm despite missing the season.

Tre’ Morgan was taken in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 88 overall pick.

Blake Mitchell was the only LSU signee to be drafted inside the first 15 rounds. Mitchell was taken with the eighth overall pick to the Kansas City Royals.

Below is a list of current LSU players who were drafted in this year’s 2023 MLB Draft, including the five taken inside the first three rounds, and a list of LSU baseball signees taken in the draft out of high school.

Draft-eligible current LSU players

Paul Skenes: No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates (1st round)

Dylan Crews: No. 2 overall to the Washington Nationals (1st round)

Ty Floyd: No. 38 overall to the Cincinnati Reds (Competitive Balance Round A)

Grant Taylor: No. 51 overall to the Chicago White Sox (2nd round)

Tre’ Morgan: No. 88 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays (3rd round)

Gavin Dugas: No. 165 overall to the Washington Nationals (6th round)

Garrett Edwards: No. 333 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays (11th round)

Blake Money: No. 361 overall to the Baltimore Orioles (12th round)

Brayden Jobert: No. 365 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals (12th round)

Riley Cooper: No. 391 overall to the Baltimore Orioles (13th round)

Jordan Thompson: No. 460 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers (15th round)

Javen Coleman: No. 490 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers (16th round)

Christian Little: No. 576 overall to the New York Mets (19th round)

LSU Baseball Signees

Blake Mitchell- Sinton HS (TX): No. 8 overall to the Kansas City Royals (1st round)

Jake Brown- Sulphur HS (LA): No. 471 overall to the Texas Rangers (16th round)

Ashton Larson- St. Thomas Aquinas HS (KS): No. 597 overall to the Minnesota Twins (20th round)

Cameron Johnson- IMG Academy (FL): No. 605 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals (20th round)