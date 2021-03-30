Ed Orgeron said that he does not remember ever speaking to a 74-year-old woman who is alleging that former star LSU running back sexually harassed her in December 2017.
"As I told them," Orgeron said on the ESPN Radio show Off The Bench Tuesday morning, "I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott three years ago. But I do know Ms. Scott deserves to be heard and admired for her courage. I have been, and I will continue to be committed to a culture of integrity and compliance."
The alleged victim, Gloria Scott, testified in a Friday hearing before the Louisiana Senate’s Select Committee on Women and Children. She said she reported the incident to Orgeron shortly before LSU's January 1, 2018, Citrus Bowl game. Scott said she requested to Orgeron that he suspend Guice from the game, and that the coach refused. Orgeron told Husch Blackwell investigators that he never spoke to Scott.
“Coach O is telling a lie,” Scott said. “He’s not telling the truth. I don’t have no reason to lie. I know who I was talking to. He knows he talked to me.”
Scott’s case first came to light in Husch Blackwell’s report into LSU’s failed Title IX procedures. In a report that investigators reviewed, Scott said that Guice approached her with a few other men and said he “likes older women” and said he wanted to have intercourse with her using obscene language. He then said that they could just “go off and do it somewhere,” as the other men laughed, and Guice gestured at his private area and grabbed himself, the report said.
Scott then reached out to Sharon Lewis, an athletic department employee, who brought the complaint to two senior administrators, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, per protocol at the time. But LSU’s Title IX office did not receive notice of the complaint until later, when Scott called Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) herself.
Neither LSU’s Title IX office nor SAA could take action against Guice, administrators said in the hearing, because at the time of the incident, Guice was no longer an LSU student. The case was outside of each office’s jurisdiction.
Husch Blackwell wrote in the report that Segar and athletics conducted their own investigation. They spoke to Guice and another athlete who was present for the alleged harassment, and each denied that the incident took place. Segar and athletics closed the case.
Lawmakers will likely request that Orgeron testify in a later hearing, where LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward is expected to speak. The senators asked LSU administrators what actions the school would take if they found that Orgeron did, in fact, lie.
“We will speak to Ms. Scott and speak to Coach O, and we’ll get you an answer,” Winston DeCuir, general counsel, said. “If he lied, we’ll deal with Coach O.”