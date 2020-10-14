Myles Brennan is doubtful to play against Florida on Saturday after missing practice all week due to an injury he suffered against Missouri, Ed Orgeron said in the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference.
Backup quarterbacks Max Johnson and TJ Finley have been splitting reps in practice, Orgeron said. Both players are true freshman.
The status of LSU's game against Florida is in serious doubt after Florida sidelined 29 total players from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Orgeron said he would not be surprised if the teams have to reschedule.
"If the best thing for us is not to play," he said, "we shouldn't play."
