LSU defeats Clemson

LSU football freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) prepares for a play Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 during LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson at the National Championship in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

 Abby Kibler

Star LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable to play Saturday against Mississippi State after aggravating an injury in practice, Ed Orgeron said.

Orgeron said the injury is the same one Stingley suffered in fall camp.  

If he does not play Saturday morning, Stingley will miss the game against the Bulldogs for the second straight season. He missed last season's contest after an allergic reaction sent him to the hospital. Mississippi State won 44-34 in Death Valley. 

Load comments