Star LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable to play Saturday against Mississippi State after aggravating an injury in practice, Ed Orgeron said.

Orgeron said the injury is the same one Stingley suffered in fall camp.

If he does not play Saturday morning, Stingley will miss the game against the Bulldogs for the second straight season. He missed last season's contest after an allergic reaction sent him to the hospital. Mississippi State won 44-34 in Death Valley.