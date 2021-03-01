On Monday morning, two LSU players were named the SEC Players of the Week in the tenth week of competition. Junior Tinaya Alexander was named the Offensive Player of the Week while goalkeeper Mollee Swift was named the Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the first honors for both players.
Alexander helped the team overcome South Alabama in a 2-1 win on Sunday. The England native scored in the 53rd minute from an assist to even the score. Alexander made the game-winning shot in the 68th minute from a penalty kick, marking her seventh goal of the season.
Sophomore Swift only allowed one goal in 200 minutes of play last week. She made a total of seven saves in the Auburn match and earned her second solo shutout of the season. She also made four impressive saves in Sunday’s match against South Alabama.