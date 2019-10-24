Patience is a virtue. For LSU football junior safety JaCoby Stevens, patience was hard for him to have, and it’s easy to understand why.

Stevens was the highest- rated recruit in LSU’s 2017 class according to 247Sports.com, which included the likes of junior safety Grant Delpit, sophomore linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and junior linebacker Jacob Phillips.

“If you ask any of my family members close to me I struggle with patience, and I feel like this was a way of God testing me these past three years,” Stevens said. “He forced me to be patient, forced me to wait my turn, and I feel like doing that I’m receiving this on the back end.”

What Stevens has received, in short order, was a starting spot at safety opposite Delpit and more recently a highlight-reel interception. Stevens won Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Mississippi State last week.

But in his freshman season, Stevens struggled to find the field, only appearing in six games mostly at wide receiver. He had two catches for 32 yards.

Stevens sophomore season proved more fruitful as he found a home at the “quarters” position, playing a linebacker-safety hybrid role where he played closer to the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer and stopping the run.

Stevens athleticism and nose for the ball shined as he finished the 2018 season with a laundry list of stats: 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, five pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Heading into his junior season, Stevens was expected to be a major contributor for the Tigers defense. So far, so good. Stevens is second on the team in total tackles with 39, tied for the team lead in sacks with two, second on the team in interceptions with two and third in pass breakups with four.

Stevens’ performance on the field isn’t the only thing that’s impressive. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has reiterated Stevens is the strongest player on the team pound-for-pound. That’s evidenced by his ability to challenge offensive lineman and running backs even if they possess a size advantage.

Through the 2019 season, the Tigers have faced one of the toughest schedules in not only the SEC but also the entire country.

Stevens doesn’t see that as a bad thing, but rather something he looks forward to.

“If you can’t get up for top-10 matchups I don’t know why you’re playing football,” Stevens said. “This is what you come to LSU for, where you play teams like this back to back to back.”

Something that’s propelled the Tigers in said top-10 matchups has been Orgeron’s pre-game rituals to hype the team up, which Stevens said exemplify Orgeron’s player-coach mentality.

“If you were to see Coach O in the locker room, you’d think he was about to get out there and put the pads on and play, Stevens said. “I honestly think that Coach O thinks he’s going to play the game each and every Saturday.”