Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central West Baton Rouge and west central East Baton Rouge Parishes through 230 PM CDT... At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Allen. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rain and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Baton Rouge, Baker, Port Allen, Brownfields, Merrydale and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 148 and 159. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas such as underpasses. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH