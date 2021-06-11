File-This April 28, 2019, file photo shows LSU head coach Paul Mainieri pacing in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU is the sentimental favorite of many college baseball fans for as long as the Tigers keep going. Their coach, active career wins leader Mainieri, announced before the tournament he would retire after this season. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)