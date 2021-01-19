LSU was originally scheduled to begin their spring season at 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend in Austin, TX, where they would’ve faced off against No. 20 Arizona State and potentially either No. 3 Texas or No. 23 Baylor. But, due to COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers have elected to sit out the event.
This is due to a positive test within the program. They are currently going though contact tracing to see if anyone else is positive.
As of now, it appears 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend will go on as planned, with Texas and Baylor still set to play Saturday morning.
The Tigers' spring debut will now be a doubleheader on January 31, where they will compete against Rice (1-1) at noon at Southern.