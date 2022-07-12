Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.