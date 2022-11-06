It’s been years now since fans across the nation have witnessed peak LSU Football, since the roars of Death Valley could be heard from the outskirts of Baton Rouge, since the stadium stayed just as packed in the fourth quarter as it was for kickoff. In fact, it’s been nine years since the Tigers took down the Crimson Tide right here in Cajun Country. That all changed this past weekend.

This was tight end Mason Taylor’s first real Saturday night in Death Valley, or at least, the Saturday night that fans started to really long for. One where the volume of those fans ricocheted inside of the stadium walls, a sound so loud that you could start to feel like you can’t hear yourself think.

“Crazy. Crazy, yeah.” Taylor explained when asked about the atmosphere following his game winning moment.

The true freshman was trusted with a play that, upon completion, would be the difference between a win or a loss against Alabama in overtime.

“Definitely when I caught that last one, I mean that place was rocking. I couldn’t hear anything and my legs kinda got numb, but it was definitely a great experience and a great atmosphere,” Taylor said.

Head coach Brain Kelly’s decision to go for the two-point conversion rather than kicking for the game-tying point sent the whole stadium on edge. Ultimately though, that choice paid off, and his team stood proudly behind how their coach had led them through this battle.

“It was, you know, it was a decision at that moment. I just felt as I thought about it,” Kelly said. “You know, if we could boil this game down to one play, and win this game. Before the game started, if you asked me, ‘Hey, I’m gonna give you one play. And if you’re successful on that one play, you beat Alabama.’ I would have taken that 100 times out of 100. And so, at that moment, it kind of hit me that way. And I knew we had a really good play that we hadn’t used and that they hadn’t seen.”

Taylor’s game winning catch was phenomenal all on its own, but his consistency throughout the entire night proved that plays such as that one won’t be the last time he plays a hand in game changing moments. The Florida native put forth his best formance as a Tiger yet, finishing with three catches for 36 yards.

When Taylor was finally able to fight the onslaught of passionate fans that rushed the field and got back to the locker room, Kelly was waiting for him with the game ball.

“You know, we practiced for this,” Mason said, “and pressure is a privilege at LSU. So, I just went out there and executed just like practicing. I’m just glad our coach trusted me with the plan.”

Taylor’s background in football goes far beyond what fans are witnessing from him now, as football has been engraved into his life from the time he was born. His father, Jason Taylor, spent the majority of his professional career with the Miami Dolphins and his name is now listed in the Pro-Football Hall of Fame. The freshman’s uncle, Zach Thomas, spent time as a Miami Dolphin as well and has been a Pro-Football Hall of Fame finalist three different times.

Though his reputation and performances speak volumes, his teammates are quick to comment on not just his ability, but even more so on his character.

“Mason’s amazing,” running back Josh Williams said. “He’s one of the most humble freshman’s I’ve ever met.”

LSU has come a long way from the team that saw defeat against Florida State in the first game of the season. The negative comments that filled the minds of critics or fans became far cries week after week. One thing that has been proven for sure is just how strong of a bond this team shares.

“The feelings I had in my mind whenever Mason scored,” Williams recalled, “I just ran full speed at him and I just jumped in. I gave him the biggest hug.”

The Tigers have now secured their spot at No. 1 in the SEC West and an SEC Championship run is nearing the horizon. Taylor has continued to perform in ways that solidify his place as a starter; as someone that can be instrumental to LSU's success. A play such as that two-point conversion that sent fans charging down onto the turf may be the first time that Taylor’s actions have had a direct impact on the game’s outcome. The potential and ability that the true-freshman exudes shows that it most likely won’t be the last.