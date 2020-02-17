When ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas walks into the Maravich Center media room, that’s when you know a big game is on the horizon. Tomorrow, LSU hosts No. 10 Kentucky with conference superiority on the line, and head coach Will Wade recognizes the challenge ahead for his team.
“They’re talented, they’re physical,” said Wade of Kentucky at his Monday presser. “Well coached. They put their guys in the right positions. They play to their strengths.”
On the heels of Saturday’s disappointing loss at Alabama, the Tigers are ready to hit the reset button. Once atop the SEC with a comfortable two-game lead, LSU has lost 3-of-4 since Feb. 5, now in a tie for second place with Auburn. However, with a win tomorrow night, LSU can force another three-way tie at the top with five conference games to play.
"We probably weren't as good as the 10-game winning streak, but we're not as bad as we look now," Wade said. "I would say it's somewhere in between."
The tenth-ranked Wildcats are led by junior forward Nick Richards, who is the early favorite for SEC Player of the Year. Richards is averaging 14.6 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore point guard Aston Hagans has been extremely efficient as well, tallying 12.0 points and a team-leading 6.7 assists per game.
“He’s probably the most improved player in our league,” said Wade of Richards. “He gets a lot of credit for his offensive numbers, but he’s as good as there is at shielding in the paint and blocking shots. He’s a defensive menace now.”
Entering at 20-5 overall, Kentucky has built up an impressive resume, totaling wins over Michigan State, Louisville, Texas Tech and others. A win in Baton Rouge would add to the list. The crowd can definitely get rowdy inside the PMAC, but Wade admitted on Monday it might not matter with a team like Kentucky.
"They're so used to it everywhere they go,” he said. “They're always the main attraction. I don't sense they're going to be real worried or rattled [by crowd noise]."
LSU has won seven straight home games dating back to Dec. 29.
For the Tigers, it’s been the Skylar Mays show. The senior Baton Rouge native has posted three consecutive 20-point performances [30-23-24] for the first time in his career. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Sophomore forward Darius Days has also been playing well of late, but he’s suffered from foul trouble in recent weeks, forcing him to miss important minutes down the stretch in games.
“A couple of them he has to avoid,” Wade said on Days. “Some of them, I just feel bad. His teammates put him in terrible spots. He’s got to avoid the ones that he can avoid. He needs to be a little more judicious."
LSU and Kentucky are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. Karl Ravech, Jay Bilas and Marty Smith will be on the call.